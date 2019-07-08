Tyler and Kaylan Henstorf of Memphis are the parents of a son, Tanner Wendell Henstorf, born June 28, 2019 at 8:38 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Tanner weighed 7 lbs 12 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Kenzie and the late Gabe and Weston. Grandparents are Wayne and Brenda Winn of Memphis; George and Rhonda Henstorf of Columbia, MO; and the late Shawn and the late Janene McNamar of Memphis.
Posted on July 8, 2019 at 2:54 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
