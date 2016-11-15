Kaitlin VanHoozen and Cole Hays of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Colbie Kay Hays, born November 7, 2016 at 7:32 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Colbie weighed 9 lbs 3.8 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Miracle Hall and Baylee Hays. Grandparents are the late Chris and Cindy VanHoozen; Kelly and Teresa Bertram of Hamilton, IL; Bill and Michelle Holland of Memphis; and Bob and Kendal Johnston of Lake St. Louis.
Posted on November 15, 2016 at 10:38 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
