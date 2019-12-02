Deondra Bertelli and Trenton Hauk of Kahoka are the parents
of a son, Trysten Lee Hauk, born November
21, 2019 at 1:46 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Trysten weighed 7
lbs 1 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Tayten and Trinity. Grandparents
are Bryan and Stacy Coker of Charleston, Heidi Laffoon of Keokuk, IA and Eric Hauk of Lonedell.
