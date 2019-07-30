Mark Haire and Abi Feeney of Columbia, MO are the proud parents of a baby boy, Isaiah Lewis Haire. He was born on July 9, 2019 at 7:41 a.m. at Boone Medical Center in Columbia. Isaiah weighed 4 lbs 7 oz and was 18.5 inches long. Grandparents are Chris and Karri Feeney of Memphis, MO and Tom and Lori Haire of Florissant, MO. Great-grandparents are David and Sarah Myers of Memphis, MO, Connie Feeney of Kirksville, MO, Mike Feeney of Davenport, IA, and Barbara Modlin of Florissant, MO.
Posted on July 30, 2019 at 2:35 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
