Tara Davis and James Hageman of Kahoka are the parents of a son, Luke James Hageman, born October 9, 2018 at 5:01 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Luke weighed 6 lbs 10 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Korbie, Kegan, Kassen and Emma.
Posted on October 16, 2018 at 3:14 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
