Cody and Betsey Gundy of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Emree Lynn Gundy, born November 11, 2019 at 5:27 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Emree weighed 7 lbs 1.6 oz and was 19 inches long. She has one sibling, Raylee. Grandparents are Gary and Debbie Kittle of Memphis; and Chad and Rhonda Peterson of Gorin.
Posted on November 19, 2019 at 10:13 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
