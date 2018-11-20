Timothy and Andrea Graham of Memphis are the parents of a son, Owen Dean Graham, born November 14, 2018 at 2:59 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Owen weighed 9 lbs 9.4 oz and was 21 inches long. He has one sibling, Haylee. Grandparents are Tony and Theresa Shelley of Memphis; and Roger & Marla Graham of Packwood, IA.