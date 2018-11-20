Marcus Lee and Vera Mae Good of Baring are the parents of a daughter, Amber Rakayle Good, born November 14, 2018 at 10:45 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Amber weighed 7 lbs 4 oz and was 21 inches long. She has one sibling, Ariana. Grandparents are Marcus and Regina Good of Edina; and Nelson and Susane Martin of Cantril, IA.
