Calvin and Teresa Good of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Daisilyn Kate Good, born October 15, 2018 at 9:22 p.m. Daisilyn weighed 7 lbs 3 oz and was 20 1/4 inches long. Siblings are Bryan, Amberlie, Kerek and Shalayna. Grandparents are Alvin and Mary Good of Memphis and Kenneth and Marlene Burkholder of Baring.
Posted on October 23, 2018 at 2:51 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
