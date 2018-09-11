Dale and Judy Good of Rutledge, are the parents of a daughter, JoBeth Marie Good, born August 28, 2018 at 12:04 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. JoBeth weighed 8 lbs 2 oz and was 20 inches long. She has a sibling, Kristy Grace. Grandparents are Edward and Janice Zimmerman of Fortuna and Ivan and Anna Mae Good of Rutledge.
Posted on September 11, 2018 at 11:21 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
