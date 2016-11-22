Kevin and Aletha Good of Rutledge are the parents of a daughter, Autumn Alise Good, born November 15, 2016 at 7:03 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Autumn weighed 6 lbs 14 oz and was 19.25 inches long. Siblings are Caleb and Moriah. Grandparents are Ivan and Anna Mae Good of Rutledge and Paul and Anna Zimmerman of Decker, MI.
