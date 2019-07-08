Leonard and Mary Karen Good of Rutledge are the parents of daughter, Trina Lynelle Good, born June 21, 2019 at 5:16 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Trina weighed 6 lbs 6.2 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Kassie Ranae. Grandparents are Ivan and Anna Good of Rutledge; and Orvie and Karen Kilmer.
Posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:06 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
