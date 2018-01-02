Amanda Trone of Kahoka and Kycen Gillette of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Scarlett Johanna Gillette, born December 29, 2017 at 6:56 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Scarlett weighed 7 lbs 1 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Tim and Anji Dustin of Wayland; Danny and Patricia Trone of Kahoka; Lora Trone Kahoka; and Mario Gillette, Colorado Springs, CO.
Posted on January 2, 2018 at 3:16 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
