Rayden Gilbert and Michelle Hines-Gilbert of Edina are the parents of a daughter, Denelle Ray Gilbert, born June 26, 2019 at 330 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Denelle weighed 7 lbs 10 oz and was 22.5 inches long. Siblings are Tyson and Raylynn. Grandparents are Randy and Shirley Hines of Hurdland and John and Michelle Gilbert of Knox City.