Rayden Gilbert and Michelle Hines-Gilbert of Edina are the parents of a daughter, Denelle Ray Gilbert, born June 26, 2019 at 330 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Denelle weighed 7 lbs 10 oz and was 22.5 inches long. Siblings are Tyson and Raylynn. Grandparents are Randy and Shirley Hines of Hurdland and John and Michelle Gilbert of Knox City.
Posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:15 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
