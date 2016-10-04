Justin and Mercedes Fuller of Memphis are the parents of a son, Mason Lee Fuller, born September 23, 2016 at 8:18 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Mason weighed 8 lbs 5 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Jacey and Bailey.
Posted on October 4, 2016 at 12:38 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
