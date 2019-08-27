Alexander and Melissa Fox of Memphis are the parents of a son, Kriston Blake Fox, born August 16, 2019 at 5:49 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kriston weighed 7 lbs 10 oz and was 20 inches long. He has one siblings, Meika. Grandparents are Roger and& Shirley Burkholder of Stevens, PA; and Alvin and Sharon Fox of Memphis.
Posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:59 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
