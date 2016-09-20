Elizabeth Dalton and Matthew Lloyd are the parents of a son, Anthony Jace Dalton-Lloyd, born September 16, 2016 at 10:47 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Anthony weighed 6 lbs 10.8 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are James and Laura Dalton of Memphis, Julie and the late Roger Lloyd of Kirksville, and Tim Attebery of Kirksville. Great-grandparents are Bill and Bonnie Dalton of Memphis, Wendall and Bernice Lloyd of Greentop, Leora (Lee) Finberg of Laurel, MT and the late John Finberg, Sr.
Posted on September 20, 2016 at 2:09 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.