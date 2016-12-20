Wes and Bradi Creech of Palmyra, are proud to announce the birth of their son Wyatt James Creech born at Hannibal Regional Hospital on October 20, 2016 at 3:20 a.m. Wyatt weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Proud brothers at home are Nolan Creech, age 5, and Noah Creech, age 3. Maternal relatives include grandparents Kevin and Rhonda Buford of Kahoka, and great-grandmothers Dorothy Bertram and Eunice Buford, also of Kahoka. Paternal relatives are grandparents Robert and Crystal Creech of Hannibal, and great-grandmother Helen Utterback of Hannibal.