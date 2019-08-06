James and Kelsie Collins of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Arwen Jo Collins, born July 31. 2019 at 6:14 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Arwen weighed 6 lbs 12.6 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jim and Tracy Sturm of Keokuk, IA; Mike and Charlotte Duke of Louisville, KY; and Roland and Bonnie Duke of LaGrange, KY.