James and Kelsie Collins of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Arwen Jo Collins, born July 31. 2019 at 6:14 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Arwen weighed 6 lbs 12.6 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jim and Tracy Sturm of Keokuk, IA; Mike and Charlotte Duke of Louisville, KY; and Roland and Bonnie Duke of LaGrange, KY.
Posted on August 6, 2019 at 1:46 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
