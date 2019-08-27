Luna Lee Cochenour was born July 29th. She was 4 lbs 11 oz and was 18.5 inches long. Parents are Nicholas Cochenour and Abby Smith of Keokuk, IA. Grandparents are Jeremy and Dorrie Cochenour of Keokuk, IA; Diane Cochenour of Keokuk, IA; and Lee Ann Shaffer and Matthew Smith of Keokuk, IA. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Brenda Cochenour off Arbela; Bill and Janet Servinski of Wayland; and Sara Shaffer of Keokuk, IA. Great-great-grandmother is Leta Brown of Memphis.