Sonia Caldwell and Rick Clark are the parents of a daughter, Annalee Gail Clark, born September 30, 2017 at 2:23 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Annalee weighed 7 lbs 13 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Doug and Nolene James of Kahoka and Rex and Amy Clark of Kahoka.
Posted on October 19, 2017 at 4:28 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
