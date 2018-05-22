Mandi and Chris Cicero, along with sisters, Kara and Alexis, would like to announce the birth of Christina Violet Cicero, born May 2, 2018 at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born at 3:19 p.m., weighed 7 lbs 14 oz and was 21 ½ inches long. She is the granddaughter of Wayne and Terri Bulen, Stephanie Cicero, and Kelly Wiles.
Posted on May 22, 2018 at 5:20 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
