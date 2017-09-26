Lance and Allison Campbell are the parents of a son, Rylan Paul Campbell, born September 14, 2017 at 9:56 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Rylan weighed 8 lbs and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Braylon and Emalyn. Grandparents are Paul and Cathy Campbell of Memphis and Roger and Snookie Gosney of Memphis.
Posted on September 26, 2017 at 1:17 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
