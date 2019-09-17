James and Christine Burkholder of Edina are the parents of a daughter, Martina Joy Burkholder, born September 10, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Martina weighed 6 lbs 7 oz and was 19.5 inches long. Siblings are Derrek, Justin, Micah, Kentin, Karlyn, and Shawn. Grandparents are Raymond and the late Mabel Burkholder; and Clyde and Dorothy Zimmerman.
