Wesley and Jessalyn Burkholder of Arbela are the parents of a son, Trevon Shawn Burkholder, born August 27, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Trevon weighed 7 lbs 5 oz and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Eugene and Minerva Oberholtzer of Gorin and Lavern and Esther Burkholder of Arbela.
Posted on September 3, 2019 at 1:46 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
