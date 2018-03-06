Vinson and Diane Burkholder of Memphis are the parents of a son, Dylan Trace Burkholder, born February 24, 2018 at 11:43 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Dylan weighed 7 lbs 14 oz and was 20.5 inches long. Siblings are Kristie and Brandon. Grandparents are Eugene and Julia Burkholder of Robesonia, PA; and Jacob and Margaret Wise of Womelsdorf, PA.