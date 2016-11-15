Ben and Kate Brummit of Unionville are the parents of a daughter, Vivian Rae Brummit, born November 11, 2016 at 10:13 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Vivian weighed 7 lbs 4 oz and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by a sibling, Savanna.
Posted on November 15, 2016 at 10:42 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.