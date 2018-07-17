Vernon and Darla Brubaker of Arbela are the parents of a daughter, Lindsey Brielle Brubaker, born July 11, 2018 at 5:36 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Lindsey weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz and was 21.5 inches long. Siblings are Weston, Miranda and Cheyanne. Grandparents are Elam and Arlene Sauder of Arbela; and Luke and Anna Brubaker of East Earl, PA.
