Leroy and Luella Bontrager of Milton, IA are the parents of a son, Leandrew Wayne Bontrager, born November 21, 2019 at 9:11 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Leandrew weighed 8 lbs 4 oz and was 21.5 inches long. He has a sister, Luetta Fern. Grandparents are Delmar and Pauline Weaver of Milton, IA and Levi and Cathy Bontrager of Bonaparte, IA.