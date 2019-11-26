Leroy and Luella Bontrager of Milton, IA are the parents of a son, Leandrew Wayne Bontrager, born November 21, 2019 at 9:11 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Leandrew weighed 8 lbs 4 oz and was 21.5 inches long. He has a sister, Luetta Fern. Grandparents are Delmar and Pauline Weaver of Milton, IA and Levi and Cathy Bontrager of Bonaparte, IA.
Posted on November 26, 2019 at 1:12 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
