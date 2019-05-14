Samuel and Meghan Boley of Mt. Sterling, IA are the parents of a son, Axl Anderson Boley, born May 7, 2019 at 3:42 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Axl weighed 7 lbs 3 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Andy and Mia Hargrove of Kahoka MO and Leah Grace Starbuck of Wyaconda, MO.
Posted on May 14, 2019 at 1:39 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
