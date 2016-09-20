Camden and Marissa Beard of Memphis are the parents of a son, Kellan Scott Beard, born September 12, 2016 at 7:14 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kellan weighed 7 lbs 13 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Jake and Danielle Bair of Memphis and Matt and Nikki Beard of Memphis.
Posted on September 20, 2016 at 2:11 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
