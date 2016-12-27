Kimberly Krason and Neiko Basile of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Peyton Marie Basile, born December 18, 2016 at 9:06 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Peyton weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Richard and Leonarda Krason of Torrance, CA and Richard and Sheryl Heffernan of Palos Verdes, CA.
Posted on December 27, 2016 at 3:09 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.