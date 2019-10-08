Craig and Jacki Amstutz of Pulaski, IA are the parents of a daughter, Claire Ensley Amstrutz, born September 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Claire weighed 7 lbs 2 oz and was 20.5 inches long. She has a brother, Owen. Grandparents are Jon and Rita Wettstein, Bloomfield, IA; and Keith and Gail Amstutz of Bloomfield, IA.
