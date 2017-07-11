Court and Sharail Aeschliman of Lancaster are the parents of a son, Conlee Sam Aeschliman, born July 5, 2017 at 3:49 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Conlee weighed 7 lbs 1.5 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Corbin, Colton and Colin. Grandparents are Larry and Brenda Aeschliman of Lancaster and David and Rhonda Barton of Downing. Great-grandparents are Basil and Romona Anders of Downing and Virginia Barton of Memphis.
Posted on July 11, 2017 at 1:30 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
