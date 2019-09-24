Court and Sharail Aeschliman of Lancaster are the parents of a daughter, Callee Mae Aeschliman, born September 15, 2019 at 6:12 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Callee weighed 6 lbs 15.6 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Corbin, Colton, Colin and Conlee. Grandparents are Larry and Brenda Aeschliman of Lancaster; and David and Rhonda Barton, Memphis. Great-grandparents are Virginia Barton of Memphis; and Basil and Ramona Anders of Downing.