On October 3, 2018 the Azen Jolly Timers met for their October meeting at the Methodist Church in Memphis. The meeting was called to order by Baileigh Phillips. Pledges were lead by Zada and Cora Ketchum. Roll call was answered with “Favorite Halloween Candy.” There were 34 members, two leaders, and 23 others present.

The secretary’s report was read by Karli Hamilton. Megan Frederick made a motion to approve the secretary’s report and Kwayde Hamilton seconded it. Motion passed. The treasurer’s report was read by Bryn Aylward. Megan Frederick made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Kwayde Hamilton seconded it. Motion passed.

Installation of new officers were as follows: President Baileigh Phillips, Vice-President Abby Doster, Secretary Karli Hamilton, Treasurer Bryn Aylward, Game Leaders Cora and Zada Ketchum, Song leader Lilly Frederick, Reporter Kwayde Hamilton, Club Representatives Laney Doster and Zada Ketchum. The club nominated T&T Roofing/Insulation for Friend of 4-H business and Tara Shultz for Individual Friend of 4-H.

If you have Premium Checks that you still have not gotten from te Fair, they are ready to be picked up at the Extension Office. It looks like it is that time again: The Annual Hay Ride is scheduled for October 28th. Fredericks volunteered to take care of hayride/hay bales. If you are still thinking about joining 4-H this is a great event to attend. Speaking of new members, 4-H Registration is open now (www.4Holine.com) to enroll. If you have any questions please contact Leslie Troutman or Lisa Doster.

4-H Week is October 7-13. Monday-Fill goodie bags at Payne’s at 4pm. Tuesday-Coffee Break, Wednesday-Wear 4-H Shirts to school, Friday-goodie bags will come home from school. Members volunteered to bake and deliver cookies to local businesses in town that support 4-H.

Troutman/Frederick and Thompson/Miller families volunteered to put up and take down flags on Veteran’s Day.

If you have any old glasses, cups, vases, etc laying around the local 4-H groups would love to take those off your hands if you would like. We used up all of ours at the Dime Toss during the Antique Fair this year. It is always a hot spot on the square!

If any of you parents are interested in being a Superintendent please contact Leslie Troutman and fill out an application at the Extension office with Kristy Eggleston. Leslie will have new clover books for anyone needing one at the next meeting. If you need a beef book contact Trinity Davis.

Members enjoyed pumpkin picking at the Robert and Sara Jo Phillips farm. It was a muddy but a fun time was had by all. Thank you, Phillips family for putting that on each year.

Shooting Sports Fun Shoot Fundraiser was held on October 14th from Noon-5pm with a free will donation for lunch. There was trap, sporting clays, 5 stand, and wobble. There will be NO archery or .22 this year.

Recognition Night is scheduled for November 3rd in the Elementary Gym. Our Club is responsible for Soups and Clean-Up. Members that attend are encouraged to stay and help clean up. There were no demonstrations at this meeting.

The club enjoyed singing Baby Shark provided by Song leaders, Lilly and Addy Frederick. The club then played a fun game of Human Spider Web provided by Game leaders, Cora and Zada Ketchm.

Jake Stott made a motion to adjourn the meeting and Katie Miller seconded it. Motion passed. The club enjoyed snacks prepared by Frederick & Stott Families. Next meeting will be October 28th at Kiddoo Barn followed by a hot dog roast and hayride. This counts as our November meeting. We will begin demonstrations at our December meeting.

Submitted by Kwayde Hamilton, AJT Reporter