It’s that time again. Who’s ready to join 4-H? There are three local groups that are eager to get your membership. Azen Jolly Timers are ready to help you find out what all the fun is about!

4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for people age 5-19. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Missouri. From ages 5-8 you are eligible to be a Clover Kid. 9-19 you are a club member.

4-H is not just for the farm kids, it’s open for all community members interested in agricultural experiences. There is cooking, crafts, photography, animals, and so much more! They’re here to help you unlock your potential.

The 2019-20 4-H Year starts in October. The Azen Jolly Timers will meet October 2, 2019 at 6pm at the Methodist Church in Memphis, MO. Come check out our group and see if it’s a good fit for you!

Azen Jolly Timers are 45 members strong:

Ally Ambrose, Hanna Anders, Kendal Anderson, Jaden Bergeson, Reece Bergeson, Bryn Aylward, Kara Bulen, Avery Cowell, Christopher Cowell, Abby Doster, Laney Doster, Addy Frederick, Cammy Frederick, Lilly Frederick, Megan Frederick, Brooklyn Fuller, Christian Fuller, Karli Hamilton, Kwayde Hamilton, Cora Ketchum, Rhet Ketchum, Zada Ketchum, Breanna Kraus, Katie Miller, Keirstyn Moore, Kaylan Anders, Clayton Probst, Levi Probst, Baileigh Phillips, Brenna Phillips, Kendal Small, Kylee Small, Jacob Stott, Levi Stott, Casen Talbert, Bryleigh McBee, Shelby Troutman, Bryleigh Ward, Clara Davis, Denny Black, Alec Jacobs, Cora Jacobs, and Kenna Campbell.

Submitted by Karli Hamilton, AJT secretary and Kwayde Hamilton, AJT reporter.