“I pledge my head to clear thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” This pledge is recited all over the United States by nearly 6 million kids wanting to be part of an organization that not only teaches leadership skills but also citizenship and responsibility. Being in 4H is so much more than just going to meetings and taking animals to the fair. It’s also not just for the country kids, everyone can benefit from joining 4-H. You can learn cooking skills, woodworking, shooting sports safety, and so much more.

Did you know famous people like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Luke Bryan, Reggie White, and Richard Petty were 4-H members? For example, during The 4H club’s 50th anniversary conference (1980), Jimmy Carter stated, “4-H represents unchanging American values in a changing world-values like learning from doing… Caring for a community, leader ship… Integrity. Those things don’t change. And they’re kept alive by people who are not burdened down with doubt, but have a fresh hope for the future.”

October 7-13, 2018 is National 4-H week. As we kick off the new 4-H year, we would like to invite you to join our 4H family. Kids age 5-7 can be Clover Kids and kids ages 8-18 can be 4-H members. Azen Jolly Timers meet the 1st Wednesday of each month at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, MO. Let us show you how much fun 4-H is! If you have any questions you can contact our leader, Leslie Troutman.

Submitted by AJT Reporter Kwayde Hamilton.