This National 4-H Week (October 2-8 2016), the Azen Jolly Timers 4-H club members are proud to celebrate the #TrueLeaders we raise to be #4HGrown! Nationally, 4-H is the largest youth organization with more than six million young people enrolled.

The Azen Jolly Timers club is an active, Scotland County 4-H club that meets the first Wednesday of each month at the Memphis United Methodist Church. Our 4-H year runs from October 1st thru September 30th each year. Throughout the year, the Azen Jolly Timers are active with an array of 4-H projects, serving our community with service projects and celebrating our accomplishments at fairs and competitions held at the local, regional, state and national levels.

We have an annual hayride and bonfire for our club members and parents, participate in the Antique Fair and parade, erect the American flags that are seen at the courthouse on federal holidays and most important…have FUN!

We will kick off 4-H week 2016 on Sunday, October 2nd with a 4-H member/family carry in dinner at the Memphis United Methodist Church. If you are interested in joining our club, have questions about 4-H, or our service projects, please contact Christy Aylward at 660-341-7254, Lisa Doster at 573-721-0583 or our local extension office at 660-465-7255. Check out our Facebook page too—“Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club”.