On June 6, 2018 The Azen Jolly Timers met for the April meeting at the Scotland County Fairgrounds in Memphis.

The meeting was called to order by Vice President Abby Doster. Pledges were lead by Abby Doster and Bryn Aylward. Roll call was answered with “Here.” There were 28 members, two leaders, and 19 others present.

The secretary’s report was read by Karli Hamilton. Avery Cowell made a motion to approve the secretary’s report and Zada Ketchum seconded it. Motion passed.

The treasurer’s report was read by Bryn Aylward. Avery Cowell made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Keirstyn Moore seconded it. Motion passed.

Project Reports – Archery will be held on Monday (6 p.m.), Shotgun will be held Tuesday (5:30 p.m.), and Riffle is Wednesdays (6 p.m.). Shooting Sports Fundraiser is June 23rd.

Old Business: Fair Clean up will be June 30th starting at 9 a.m.. Please plan to attend that day if you can, but be sure to bring your rakes, gloves, paint brushes, and etc if you do. It will count as a meeting if you come for 3 hours. New club shirts were handed out after the meeting.

New Business: Art Hall Tags and Arm Bands are available at the Extension Office. Registration for all other animals and shooting sports was due June 6th. We needed volunteers to take down and put up Flags for Flag Day and 4th of July. Flay Day: Cowell and Troutman Families volunteered. 4th of July: Troutman, Doster, & Thompson Families volunteered.

Jenna Ketchum and family volunteered to take charge of the Art Hall Silent Auction donation from our club.

This year our club will have two teams for the Super Farmer Contest. We have our teams picked and they are ready to rumble!

We will be needing volunteers to work the Cook Shack and Pepsi Wagon. Leslie will be passing around a sign-up sheet and there will be a list on our Facebook page of available dates to sign up for.

Some future important dates to remember are as follows: June 9-State Poultry Day, June 30-Fair Clean-Up, July 8-14 SC Fair, and August 8-19 MO State Fair.

On June 23rd there was a Shooting Sports Fundraiser, The Braggin Rights Shoot, at Little Fox. Shooting Sports members helped that day.

Hydie Gordy was the lone demonstrator for June with, “How to Saddle a Horse.”

Before the meeting ended, Local Nurse, Thelma Norton, gave a Summer Safety/First Aid Basics Presentation to the group.

The July meeting will be June 30th at the Legion Park before the Pool Party. No food/supper will be provided at this meeting. Pool party will be from 6:30-8:30pm. This will be our club’s spring recreation event. It’s going to be a hot one. Come one, come all!

There was no song or game provided at this meeting. Abby Doster made a motion to adjourn the meeting and Kylie Small seconded it. Motion passed. The club enjoyed cookies and juice provided by the Hamilton and Cowell families.