Helena’s Wyaconda branch is excited to announce the recipient of the Helena Homegrown Scholarship. Scott Aylward is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship dedicated in his name to an eligible student attending Scotland County R-I High School. The Helena Homegrown Scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 graduating high school senior pursuing a degree in agriculture or science.

Helena is committed to supporting the next generation of agriculture through the Helena Homegrown Scholarship. We want to help our local customers and communities grow more than crops. Whether through the Homegrown Scholarship or our industry-leading intern program, Helena is committed to growing the future generation of ag leaders and professionals.

Graduating seniors at Scotland County High School can apply for the Homegrown Scholarship online at www.helenahomegrown.com. Applications are due February 2, 2018 and winners will be announced by March 1, 2018.

“We would like to congratulate Scott Aylward and thank him for his commitment to Helena”, said Randy Parman, Vice President, Northern Business Unit, Helena Chemical Company.