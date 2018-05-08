With a half century spent in the clouds following in the footsteps of aviation innovators, it is only fitting that on Monday night in Memphis, a local pilot was honored for his achievements.

James Aubrey Glass was honored in his town, which hosted the monthly meeting of the regional pilots association.

Phil Dixon of the Federal Aviation Administration presented Glass with a Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. The FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Program (MPA) recognizes pilots who have conducted 50 or more years of safe flight operations.

“Flying always came easy to me,” said Audrey. “I didn’t ever really have any plans of doing anything with my pilot’s license, other than spending as much time as I could flying.”

And that he has done, and continues to do even after celebrating his 80th birthday recently.

With the encouragement of fellow pilot Glen Wiley, Glass continued his certification process beyond his pilot’s license, receiving a commercial certification before ultimately being approved as a licensed instructor.

His first student, was his son Tom. Later they made it a three-generational pilot family, as Audrey trained his grandson Jason, who now is a commercial pilot.

At the awards ceremony in a packed banquet room at Keith’s Cafe, more than a dozen of his former students were on hand to honor their former instructor. Glass has completed more than 6,000 hours in his 50 years as a pilot, and the number of pilots he has trained is well into the triple digits.

The Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 61. This award is named after the Wright Brothers, the first US pilots, to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as “Master Pilots”.

A distinctive certificate and lapel pin is issued after application review and eligibility requirements have been met. Upon request, a stickpin similar in design to the lapel pin is also provided to the award recipient’s spouse in recognition of his or her support to the recipient’s aviation career.

Once the award has been issued, the recipient’s name, city and state will be added to a published “Roll of Honor”.