PALMYRA, MO – Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative (Northeast Power) and Ameren Missouri are requesting input from landowners on the proposed new route for the Mark Twain Transmission Project, a 345,000-volt transmission line and substation to be built in northeast Missouri.

The proposed Mark Twain Transmission Project route is approximately 100 miles and will run through Adair, Knox, Lewis, Marion and Schuyler counties. It will use more than 90 percent of existing right of way on Northeast Power’s 161 kV line between Palmyra and Kirksville and Ameren Missouri’s 161 kV line from Kirksville to the Iowa border. Landowners who live in the five counties along the proposed route can provide their feedback by calling 1-877-830-3440 or emailing marktwaintransmission@ameren.com to schedule a one-on-one discussion or meeting; completing an online survey at www.marktwaintransmission.com; or attending one of the following four open houses being hosted by ATXI, Northeast Power and Ameren Missouri.

Open Houses have been scheduled:

Tuesday, June 13 at the Palmyra Middle School Gym, 600 W. Line St. at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14 at Knox County Elementary School Gym in Edina at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 at Kirksville Middle School Auditorium at 6 p.m.

and Friday, June 16 at Schuyler County Middle School Gym at 11 a.m.

Since announcing the new proposed route, ATXI and Northeast Power have met with county commissions and other key stakeholders in northeast Missouri to address specific questions. After recent discussions with the Adair County Commission, commissioners asked ATXI to consider reconfiguring a portion of the route that runs through Adair County. As a result, ATXI and Northeast Power are seeking input on three new route options in the area south of Kirksville. A suggestion by Adair County to move the proposed location of the new substation also is being considered.

“We appreciate the willingness of folks to review the route options and provide feedback for our consideration,” said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of ATXI. “We look forward to hearing more from landowners and stakeholders. It’s important to us that all landowners are aware of the route options for their specific county, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to provide us with their thoughts on the project.”

The Mark Twain Transmission Project will help generate economic growth in northeast Missouri and lead to more than $3 million in additional annual tax revenue to support schools, roads, police, and emergency and social services in the five Missouri counties where the proposed line will be located.

“We are pleased that this collaborative process is resulting in proposed route options that take into account landowners’ concerns and feedback from county commissioners,” said Douglas Aeilts, CEO and general manager, Northeast Power. “We believe working with ATXI on this co-location project and utilizing as much existing right of way as possible on the proposed new route is the best option. The project will enhance overall reliability for cooperative member-consumers and bring long-term economic value to the region.”

ATXI expects to invest approximately $250 million in the project, which is planned to be placed in service in December 2019.

Visit www.MarkTwainTransmission.com for additional information.