A Memphis man is the Scotland County jail on numerous felony drug charges following his arrest over the weekend.

Kevin A. Goosey, 53, of Memphis is being held on $75,000 cash only bond on each of three cases filed in the Scotland County Circuit Court by Missouri Assistant Attorney General Scott Sergent as the results of a lengthy drug investigation.

Goosey was charged with the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and two class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from a May 25, 2014 bond conditions checkup performed at Goosey’s residence by the Memphis Police Department. The checkup uncovered a substance later tested positive for meth, as well as drug paraphernalia that tested positive for meth and THC residue.

Two class B felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance were filed against Goosey related to a October 14, 2014 incident when he allegedly sold hydrocodone pills to an agent of the North Missouri Drug Task Force.

Goosey is also facing a class C felony charge of possession of a controlled substance following a February 28th, 2015 incident at Casey’s General Store in Memphis.

According to court documents, store employees recovered a napkin from the floor that enclosed a plastic bag filled with white powdery substance that later tested positive as meth. The item was turned over to the police department, and review of the store’s security camera footage, appeared to show the package in question falling out of Goosey’s pocket while he was in the store.

The charges were filed in the Scotland County Circuit Court on November 10th.

A motion to appoint a special prosecutor was entered in the court on May 25, 2016 at which time Sergent was appointed and the case was turned over to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Goosey was charged as a prior drug offender due to conviction for drug distribution in 1994 in Colorado and for felony cocaine distribution in 1999 in Iowa. If found guilty of the latest charges, Goosey could be held responsible for the range of punishment for a class A felony under Missouri law related to persistent drug offenders.