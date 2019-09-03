On September 2, 1969, America’s first automatic teller machine (ATM) made its first public debut, dispensing cash to customers at Chemical Bank in Rockville Center, New York. ATM’s went on to revolutionize the banking industry, eliminating the need to visit a bank to conduct basic financial transactions. By the 1980’s. these money machines had become widely popular and handled many of the functions previously performed by human tellers, such as check deposits and money transfers between accounts. Today, ATM’s are as indispensable to most people as cell phones and e-mail. Don Wetzel, an executive at Docutel, a Dallas company that developed automated baggage-handling equipment, is generally credited as coming up with the idea for the modern ATM. Today there are well over one million ATM’s around the world, with a new one added approximately every five minutes. It is not surprisingly, ATM’s get their busiest work out on Friday. The ATM machines are all over the world, even at McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution