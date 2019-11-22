Four U.S. presidents have been assassinated while in office: Abraham Lincoln (1865), James Garfield (1881), William McKinley (1901), and John F. Kennedy (November 22, 1963). Each was killed by gunfire. Each assassination resulted in reforms and policy changes. President Lincoln was killed by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth, five days after General Lee surrendered his Southern troops to end the Civil War. Lincoln’s plans for Reconstruction were altered by his successor, Andrew Johnson, who enacted policies that repressed the freed slave population. President James Garfield had served for four months in July 1881 when he was shot by Charles Guiteau, a disgruntled office seeker. Reforms to the civil service system were a result of Garfield’s death. His successor, Chester A. Arthur, signed the Pendleton Civil Service Act which replaced political patronage with a merit system. President William McKinley was fatally wounded in September 1901 by anarchist Leon Czolgosz. Prior to McKinley’s death, there was little presidential security. His assassination led to the Secret Service becoming the dedicated presidential security detail. McKinley’s successor, Theodore Roosevelt, became known for enacting policies of progressive reform. President John F. Kennedy was killed while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. His assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot and killed two days later by a private citizen while being escorted out of police headquarters. Kennedy’s death changed the dynamics of the civil rights movement. His successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, was able to move stalled legislation that created the Civil Rights Act.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution