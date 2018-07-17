Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft today announced the locations and dates of seven public genealogy workshops intended for intermediate-level family historians already possessing a basic understanding of genealogical research sources and methods. These offerings will occur at the following locations in the late summer and fall of 2018:

Hannibal , Wednesday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, 120 N. Main St., Hannibal, MO 63401

Springfield , Wednesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65810

St. Joseph , Wednesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, 911 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64501

Cape Girardeau , Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Independence , Tuesday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO 64055

Jefferson City , Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center, 600 W. Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

St. Charles, Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library District, 427 Spencer Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376

Missouri State Archives reference staff will provide instruction on how best to use lesser-known county records, state and federal naturalization records, appellate court records, state documents, professional registration records, military records, non-population census records and more! All offerings are free, open to the public and approximately seven hours in duration, including a one-hour lunch break. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with maximum attendance at each determined by the size of the venue.

These workshops are made possible through a State Board Programming Grant awarded to the Records Services Division of the secretary’s office and the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board (MHRAB) by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC).

The Missouri State Archives works closely with the MHRAB, the central advisory board for projects relating to historic records that are developed and carried out within Missouri. The board appraises grant proposals submitted to the NHPRC, as well as providing training opportunities, guidance on archival best practices and other cooperative strategies.

For further information on the workshops, or to register, contact the Missouri State Archives’ liaison to the MHRAB, Brian Rogers, at (573) 526-1981 or brian.rogers@sos.mo.gov.