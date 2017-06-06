Patrick and Ronda Kirchner of Kahoka, Missouri and Steve and Kim Armstrong of Donnellson, Iowa are excited to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kimberly Armstrong, to Brandon Novotny, son of Connie Novotny and Frank Evans of Saint Louis and Daniel and Susie Novotny of Imperial, Missouri. The bride-to-be graduated in 2013 from Culver Stockton College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance. She is currently employed with The Boeing Company. The future groom earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Missouri-Columbia in 2013. He is employed with Anheuser-Busch. A fall wedding is being planned for October 21, 2017 at the Jewel Box in Saint Louis, Missouri. Kim is the granddaughter of Doris Orton of Memphis, Pat and the late Gale Armstrong of Luray and Connie Kirchner of Kahoka.