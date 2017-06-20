Several area students were named to the University of Missouri spring semester 2017 dean’s list.
Kathryn Mary Howard of Memphis has been named to honor roll. Howard is a senior student.
Samantha Rachel Tobler, a senior, was named to the 2017 dean’s list for the spring semester.
Jaclyn Wiggins, a junior student in the arts and science school, was named to the honor roll as well.
