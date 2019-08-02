by Jim Nishida-Adams.

I’ve been reading some of the recent letters to the editor, and it’s good to see people talking about the important issue of immigration. These letters can get pretty bitter too, and I start to wonder if people are looking for ways to solve problems or just let of some steam. I write an occasional letter to the editor or add to the comments section of an online article, but it’s pretty rare because I don’t think it accomplishes much. Maybe someone will read what I say and discover a new way to think, but there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of thinking going on these days – especially in those comments sections.

What we call news today comes from some pretty biased sources. The easier it is to put stuff on the internet, the more aggressively people compete for our attention. One of the best ways to get our attention is to push our emotional buttons. We like to hear about what a jerk that guy is and how cute those little kittens and puppies are. What we don’t hear enough about is how to actually solve problems. The button pushers know that if we spend time actually trying to fix problems, we’ll have less time to pay attention to them and what their advertisers are selling.

Rather than just believe the emotionally charged hype I read, or see on TV, or hear on the radio, I try to think hard about the issue. When you filter out the things people are trying to get you to believe, you sometimes realize that you have your own, different opinion. You just go along with the hype because everybody in your circle does and you want to fit in.

Back to immigration and how we might actually do something constructive about a problem. Let’s look at how emotions get stirred up by the use of the term concentration camp has pushed people’s emotional buttons. Start your analysis by looking at what the term actually means. You can easily find several definitions using your favorite search engine.

CONCENTRATION CAMP:

1. A camp where persons are confined, usually without hearings and typically under harsh conditions, often as a result of their membership in a group the government has identified as suspect.

2. Internment centre for political prisoners and members of national or minority groups who are confined for reasons of state security, exploitation, or punishment, usually by executive decree or military order.

3. A place where large numbers of people (such as prisoners of war, political prisoners, refugees, or the members of an ethnic or religious minority) are detained or confined under armed guard —used especially in reference to camps created by the Nazis in World War II for the internment and persecution of Jews and other prisoners.

There are more definitions, but the idea seems to be that they are places where people are detained in poor conditions and without legal due process. The term ‘concentration camp’ actually started with the Boer Wars in South Africa around 1900. The meaning took on its current connotation because of the Nazi death camps. It is definitely an emotionally charged term, so why would somebody choose to use it?

Immigrant detention centers currently operating in the US do seem to be holding a lot of people without charges. I suppose some people use the term to say that these detentions are unfair. But is it fair to say there is no legal basis for their detention? Illegal entry into the US is a crime. Search for “U.S. Code § 1325. Improper entry by alien,” and you’ll see what that’s all about. A better question might be how long can we legally detain them before charging them with a crime?

Making people sleep on concrete, particularly children, seems excessive. Not providing them with showers seems harsh too. The crime of illegal entry by itself is not a severe crime, especially when they are escaping something bad. We might also ask if there is enough manpower to process these people in a fair, humane, and legal manner. There are legitimate concerns on both sides of most issues.

Like many of our biggest social problems, the deeper you dig into the causes of immigration and illegal attempts to enter the US, and the more you think about our values and how we can be fair and uphold our laws. Issues like immigration, social security, education, and medical care deserve more than us screaming at each from the isolated comfort of our computer room. Insulting each other is not going to solve problems. I’ve read stories about how my ancestors here in Missouri did a lot of that during the Civil War, and I don’t think the outcome then was good for the country.

The people I see solving problems are the ones who volunteer, write their representatives, and try come up with ways to explain the problems and possible solutions so that other people can do something about. I know we all need to let off some steam, but when we’re boiling over all the time instead of actually helping to solve problems, history teaches us that things just don’t work out very well.